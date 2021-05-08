Left Menu

Oxygen refilling facility for villages begins May 9: Noida Authority

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:48 IST
The Noida Authority said that so far, it has refilled 420 oxygen cylinders and got them distributed to 41 isolation centres through RWAs and AOAs from its facility in Sector-93. Image Credit: Needpix

The Noida Authority will begin from Sunday a facility to refill oxygen cylinders of COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation in villages here, according to an official statement.

The decision comes within days of a similar facility being launched for residents of urban areas through their Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Apartment Owners' Associations (AOAs) which have set up isolation centres.

''Now we are extending the facility for people in home isolation in villages of Noida. The service would begin from May 9 at the Community Centre in Sector-135 and people can go the facility for refilling oxygen in case of requirement,'' the authority said.

People will have to give an empty cylinder and they will be given back a refilled one within 24 to 36 hours, according to officials. The time for distribution is 8 am to 11 am, while for submitting empty cylinders, people can go to the facility between 3 pm and 6 pm, they said.

The authority appealed to people to maintain COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing face covers and said that for availing the facility, one must produce a photocopy of the patient's Aadhaar card, a doctor's prescription, oxygen saturation level report along with the COVID report.

''Transportation charges for the cylinders have been fixed at Rs 500 (D-type big cylinder) and Rs 200 (D-type small cylinder),'' it said. The authority's decision to introduce the service comes amid several people facing a harrowing time to get oxygen cylinders refilled due to increased demand in wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The move by the authority has been hailed by village residents and groups.

Noida Village Residents Association (NOVRA) president Ranjan Tomar said the decision by the Noida Authority, which has 81 villages under its jurisdiction of management, will bring respite to people in home isolation in rural areas here.

''It's a laudable step. A regularised system of access to oxygen for patients in home isolation who have been prescribed the same by the doctor would also bring down the demand for beds in hospitals,'' he said.

Tomar added that his association had put up a demand for a regularised system last month itself. Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh has been badly hit by the pandemic. The district has officially recorded around 300 deaths so far and has over 8,000 active cases of deadly infection.

