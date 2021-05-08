Left Menu

AP logs 20,065 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

PTI | Vja | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:59 IST
AP logs 20,065 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

Amaravati, May 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 20,065 fresh cases of Covid-19, 19,272 recoveries and 96 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

Saturday's toll was the highest after the 97 during the first wave on August 22 last year.

The latest health bulletin said the gross coronavirus positives touched 12,65,439 from 1.72 crore tests.

The total recoveries increased to 10,69,432 and toll to 8,615.

The state now has 1,87,392 active cases, it said.

As many as 1,01,571 tests were conducted in 24 hours which resulted in a positivity rate of 19.75 per cent, according to Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

''We have to wait for 3-4 days till we get the assessment of the impact of curfew--whether the cases continue to rise or dont rise that rapidly,'' Singhal noted, referring to the fortnight-long curfew imposed on May 5 across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

''If we look at the last three days data, it doesn't look like there will be a drastic increase in cases.

We have to wait another 3-4 days till we get to some logical understanding,'' the Principal Secretary added.

The bulletin said Visakhapatnam district registered the highest number of 2,525 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, followed by East Godavari 2,370 and Chittoor 2,269.

While nine other districts each reported new cases in the 1,000-1,800 range, Vizianagaram added only 650 in a day.

West Godavari district had 14 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Visakhapatnam 12, Anantapuramu and Guntur ten each in a day.

East Godavari and Vizianagaram reported nine fresh deaths each, Kurnool and SPS Nellore seven each, Chittoor six, Kadapa five, Krishna four and Srikakulam three in 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ecstatic Hamilton celebrates his 100th pole in Spain

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest for Mercedes in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The 36-year-old was already way ahead of the rest in t...

Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president

A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed earlier this week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.Hospital of...

Kotkapura firing: Formation of new SIT for probe a ploy to delay justice, alleges Oppn

The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on Saturday rejected the Punjab governments decision to constitute a new special investigation team to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident, alleging that it was a ploy to shield the culprits and delay th...

India, EU to resume talks on FTA; Agree to launch negotiations on investment protection, geographical indications

India and the European Union on Saturday announced the resumption of talks for a free trade agreement, eight years after its suspension, and agreed to launch negotiations for two key pacts on investment protection and geographical indicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021