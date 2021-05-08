Left Menu

Sisodia urges Centre to maintain 700 MT of oxygen supply to Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the Centre to maintain the supply of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, and suggested streamlining processes to ensure better distribution of the life saving-gas among states.He claimed that the daily oxygen supply to Delhi has dipped in the past two days from 700 MT despite directions in this regard by the Supreme Court.Delhi has a current need of 700 metric tonnes MT of oxygen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:08 IST
Delhi has a current need of 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen. On May 5, Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen for the first time, thanks to the Centre, he said at an online briefing.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the Centre to maintain the supply of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi and suggested streamlining processes to ensure better distribution of the life saving-gas among states.

He claimed that the daily oxygen supply to Delhi has dipped in the past two days from 700 MT despite directions in this regard by the Supreme Court.

Delhi has a current need of 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen. On May 5, Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen for the first time, thanks to the Centre, he said at an online briefing.

''However, the supply dipped to 577 MT on May 6 and further to 487 MT on May 7. It is very difficult for us to manage the needs of the hospitals at less than 700 MT supply,'' Sisodia said.

He said during court proceedings, the central government claimed that India has surplus oxygen and claimed that while there is the daily consumption of 7,000-8,000 MT, there is the availability of 10,000 MT.

There is a need for the central government to streamline their processes, manage supply better, ensure that all states receive better quantities of oxygen and they don't have to fight for it, he said.

The central government needs to streamline processes in order to increase oxygen surplus in the country, he said.

At present, Delhi requires a minimum of 700 MT oxygen supply to cater to patients, and an increase in COVID beds and health infrastructure would necessitate oxygen allocation of 976 MT in the coming days, he said.

He hoped that the Centre will cooperate with the Delhi government and ensure a daily 700 MT supply of oxygen in view of the COVID crisis.

