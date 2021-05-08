Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:15 IST
TN logs biggest single day spike of COVID-19 cases, deaths

Chennai, May 8 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single day spike of COVID-19 cases and fatalities on Saturday, with 27,397 infections and 241 deaths, taking the tally to 13.51 lakh and the toll to 15,412.

The state touched the new high just a day after logging a record 26,465 cases and 197 deaths.

A medical bulletin said 23,110 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 11,96,549, leaving 1,39,401 active cases.

Chennai accounted for most number of new infections at 6,846, totaling 3,83,644 till date, and also fatalities, which now stands at 5,153.

A total of 1,55,998 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,38,54,797.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,458 cases, Coimbatore 2,117 Thiruvallur 1,284 and Madurai 1,217, Thirty one districts reported new cases in triple digits, among which were Kancheepuram 906, Thanjaur 857, Tuticorin 853 Tiruchirappalli 820, Erode 779, Tirunelveli 674, Tiruppur 655, Salem 550, Kanyakumari 542 and Cuddalore 519.

Among the 241 deceased, 61 did not have any comorbidities.

As many as 13 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.

