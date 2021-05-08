Left Menu

MP sees 11,598 new infections; active cases go past 1 lakh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 11,598 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 90 deaths, taking the tally of infections to 6,60,712 and the toll to 6,334, the state health department said.

For the first time, the count of active cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the one lakh mark to reach 1,02,486.

A total of 4,445 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,51,892, the department said.

With 1,706 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,25,153 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,02,776 with the addition of 1,561 cases.

Indore and Bhopal each reported seven COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 1,176 and 788 respectively, officials said.

Indore is now left with 14,911 active cases while Bhopal has 13,192 such cases.

With 66,525 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 82.58 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,60,712, new cases 11,598, death toll 6,334, recovered 5,51,892, active cases 1,02,486, number of tests so far 82,58,708.

