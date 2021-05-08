Left Menu

Gujarat sees 11,892 new COVID-19 cases; 119 casualties

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:47 IST
Gujarat on Saturday reported 11,892 new coronavirus cases and 119 casualties that took the tally of infections to 6,69,928 and toll to 8,273, an official from the state health department said.

At least 14,737 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 5,18,234, the official said.

With this, the state's recovery rate has improved to 77.36 per cent, he said.

The number of daily cases in districts including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot among others has seen a dip.

Ahmedabad reported 3,442 new cases, followed by Surat with 1,162, Vadodara 1,139, Rajkot 686, Jamnagar 646 and Junagadh 505, the official said.

At least 16 patients died in Ahmedabad, followed by 13 in Jamnagar and Surat, and 12 each in Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, he said.

According to the health department's data, at least 1,34,03,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Gujarat and 31,15,821 beneficiaries have been given the second dose of the vaccine.

As many as 19,276 beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 were administered the vaccine on Saturday, it was stated.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 8,922, after 137 persons tested positive for the infection during the day, an official said.

With 167 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries rose to 7,287, he said.

There are currently 1,631 active cases in the Union Territory, which has so far reported four deaths, he added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,69,928, new cases 11,892, death toll 8,273, discharged 5,18,234, active cases 1,43,421, people tested so far - figures not released.

