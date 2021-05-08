Left Menu

Delhi's WCD Dept sets up task force to address issues faced by COVID-affected children

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:55 IST
Delhi's WCD Dept sets up task force to address issues faced by COVID-affected children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department have set up a task force across districts to resolve issues faced by children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said.

The members of the district task force (DTF) include WCD officers, child protection officers, chairman of child welfare committee (CWC), sub-divisional magistrate (HQ) as the nominee of the district magistrate, and a nominated member from the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights, it said.

Members of district childline, One Stop Centre and Legal Service Authority shall be co-opted as associates in the DTF, the statement said.

A virtual orientation was held for all DTF members on Friday, it said.

The objective of this meet was to develop a common understanding of roles and responsibilities of the DTF for coordination with other concerned agencies to provide immediate care and protection to all children affected due to COVID-19, effective management of Child Care Institutions, and better resource convergence to strengthen the child care services, the statement said.

WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam urged the DTF members to share the status of things with the Central Control Unit set up at the WCD headquarters. He also suggested that de-addiction centres like the one at Sultanpuri should be established in all districts.

During the meeting, it was informed that the department has set up two quarantine centres for children so that new admissions sent through CWCs do not get mixed up with the existing residents.

The WCD Department, through its network of Anganwadi services and the newly created Saheli Samnavay Kendra (SSK), has been training Anganwadi workers for spreading awareness in the community and especially women and children about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin pledges support for Tajikistan as Afghanistan concerns mount -RIA

Russia is working on strengthening its military base in Tajikistan and will do all it can to support the former Soviet republic amid rising tensions in Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Saturday. T...

Ghaizbad hospital raided over irregularities

Raids were conducted at a hospital here was following a complaint by a patient who was allegedly compelled by the management of the facility to purchase remdesivir from its medical store, police said on Saturday.A team of the integrated COV...

BJP to choose its legislature party leader in Assam Sunday in presence of central observers

The BJP Legislature Party in Assam will meet here on Sunday to elect the next Chief Minister of the state, a week after the ruling alliance won the assembly elections with a clear majority, a party spokesman said.The meeting is scheduled to...

Delhi likely to get remaining 18 oxygen plants from France later this month

The national capital has received three out of the 21 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA oxygen plants from France and is likely to get the remaining later this month, officials said on Saturday.The three PSA oxygen plants donated by France have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021