Left Menu

Maha: Nashik records 2,795 COVID-19 cases; 41 casualties

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:57 IST
Maha: Nashik records 2,795 COVID-19 cases; 41 casualties

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 3,53,082, after 2,795 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official said.

At least 41 patients died of the disease during the day, raising the toll to 3,825, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, 10 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 30 from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon.

With the addition of 4,069 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the district rose to 3,16,019, he said.

As many as 13,396 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the district to 13,35,354, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

States asked the federal government this week to withhold staggering amounts of COVID-19 vaccine amid plummeting demand for the shots, contributing to a growing U.S. stockpile of doses.From South Carolina to Washington, states are requestin...

Maha doctor treats COVID-19 patients sans permission, booked

A doctor has been booked in Vangani in Thane district for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state and civic authorities, police said on Saturday.Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade said the d...

Motor racing-Ecstatic Hamilton celebrates his 100th pole in Spain

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest for Mercedes in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The 36-year-old was already way ahead of the rest in t...

Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president

A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed earlier this week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.Hospital of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021