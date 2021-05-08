Left Menu

Centre should distribute oxygen to states on basis of number of patients: Raj CM

Whether it is to get vaccines from abroad or to increase the production of vaccine in India, the corona can be controlled by administering vaccine to more and more people, Gehlot said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:02 IST
Centre should distribute oxygen to states on basis of number of patients: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Centre to distribute oxygen and medicines to states on the basis of number of COVID-19 patients.

He also said that till a large number of people are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the spread of the infection cannot be controlled. Rajasthan recorded 160 COVID-19 fatalities and 17,987 cases on Saturday, which pushed the death toll to 5,506 and tally of cases to 7,38,786 in the state.

Of the fresh fatalities, Jaipur reported the highest of 54 deaths followed by Jodhpur where as many as 19 patients died, according to an official report.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, ''I plead with the central government with folded hands that it would be appropriate to distribute oxygen, medicines and all other essential items to all the states based on the number of corona infected patients.'' Rajasthan is a big state and allocation of oxygen and medicines is very important based on the number of infected people, Gehlot said.

''I hope that the Government of India will take a decision in this matter as soon as possible,'' he said, adding that the Centre should make arrangements to get maximum people vaccinated at the earliest. ''Whether it is to get vaccines from abroad or to increase the production of vaccine in India, the corona can be controlled by administering vaccine to more and more people,'' Gehlot said. Of the fresh positive cases, the highest of 4,202 were reported from Jaipur while 1,852 persons tested positive in Jodhpur.

A total of 5,33,973 persons have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 1,99,307, the official report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

States asked the federal government this week to withhold staggering amounts of COVID-19 vaccine amid plummeting demand for the shots, contributing to a growing U.S. stockpile of doses.From South Carolina to Washington, states are requestin...

Maha doctor treats COVID-19 patients sans permission, booked

A doctor has been booked in Vangani in Thane district for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state and civic authorities, police said on Saturday.Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade said the d...

Motor racing-Ecstatic Hamilton celebrates his 100th pole in Spain

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions after lapping fastest for Mercedes in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. The 36-year-old was already way ahead of the rest in t...

Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president

A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed earlier this week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.Hospital of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021