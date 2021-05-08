Bengal registers highest single-day deaths of 127 COVID patients;

West Bengal on Saturday registered its highest single-day deaths of 127 COVID-19 patients taking the toll to 12,203, the health department said.

The state also recorded its highest spike of 19,436 fresh cases on a day, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 9,73,718, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 18,243 people have recuperated from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 8,36,351. The discharge rate has improved slightly to 85.89 per cent.

Currently, there are 1,25,164 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Since Friday, 63,377 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

