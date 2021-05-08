Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:24 IST
COVID: 332 deaths, over 17K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the third consecutive day, the Health Department said.

This is the fifth time in the last six days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Delhi had reported 19,832 cases on Friday, 19,133 cases on Thursday, 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week, according to data.

The case positivity rate was 23.34 per cent, the lowest since April 16, when it was 19.7 per cent, according to government data. It was 24.6 per cent on April 17.

The national capital registered a positivity rate of 24.92 per cent on Friday, 24.29 per cent on Thursday, 26.37 per cent on Wednesday, 26.73 per cent on Tuesday, 29.56 per cent on Monday, 28.33 per cent on Sunday, 31.6 per cent on Saturday, 32.7 per cent on Friday and 32.8 per cent on last Thursday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The city had witnessed 341 deaths on Friday, 335 on Thursday, 311 deaths on Wednesday, 338 on Tuesday, 448 on Monday, the highest so far, 407 on Sunday, 412 on Saturday, 375 on Friday last week, 395 on last Thursday and 368 on Wednesday last week.

The national capital conducted 74,384 tests, including 62,921 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests in the last 24 hours. Over 20,900 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

There are 87,907 active cases and over 12.03 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

The infection tally rose to 13,10,231 after the national capital recorded 17,364 new cases in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the death toll increased to 19,071 after 332 more people succumbed to the pathogen.

Of the 22,289 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,451 are vacant, it said. Of the 5,525 beds in COVID care centres, 4,792 are vacant while only 99 beds are vacant out of 206 at dedicated COVID health centres.

As many as 49,865 patients are in home isolation and the number of containment zones have risen to 51,338, according to the bulletin.

A total of 79,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Friday, of which 67,753 were those who got their first dose, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

