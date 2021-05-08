COVID: Haryana records 155 fresh deaths, 14,667 cases

Haryana on Saturday reported 155 more COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 5,454, while another big surge of 14,667 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 6,02,349.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 19 from Jind, 16 each from Hisar and Panipat, 15 from Bhiwani and 10 each from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala and Kaithal districts.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (3,441), Faridabad (1,713), Sonipat (995), Hisar (1,465), Bhiwani (717), Sirsa (684) and Mahendragarh (648).

The number of active cases in the state is 1,16,109, as per the bulletin.

The COVID positivity rate Saturday was 27.59 percent, while the cumulative positivity rate was 7.74 percent.

As many as 4,80,786 patients have so far recovered. The recovery rate is 79.82, the bulletin stated.

