CSK arrange oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients

Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in COVID-19 relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in the distribution.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:02 IST
CSKCL is delivering the Oxygen concentrators for the benefit of patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run COVID care centres. Image Credit: Twitter(@ChennaiIPL)

IPL team Chennai Super Kings has extended support to the people of Tamil Nadu in their fight against COVID-19 by arranging for the delivery of 450 oxygen concentrators for the affected patients.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) Director R Srinivasan handed over an Oxygen concentrator to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday in the presence of TNCA president Rupa Gurunath, a press release here said. Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in COVID-19 relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate the distribution. The first consignment of Oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining is expected to reach early next week.

CSKCL is delivering the Oxygen concentrators for the benefit of patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run COVID care centres.

An oxygen concentrator is an alternative to Liquid Medical Oxygen and is used by both home isolated patients and moderate patients in hospitals.

CSK has been spreading awareness through the ''Mask Podu'' (Wear Mask) campaign and regular distribution of relevant information through their social media platforms, the release said.

''The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic,'' CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

The 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended on Tuesday after four players and two support staffs from four different teams tested positive for COVID-19 in the bio-bubble. Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases and fatalities on Saturday, with 27,397 fresh infections and 241 deaths.

