Noida's COVID death toll goes past 300, Ghaziabad's at 317

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:11 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 death toll surged to 307 with 11 more fatalities while eight more people succumbed in adjoining Ghaziabad where the fatality count reached 317, official data showed on Saturday. The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 624, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period. In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 1,188 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 51,767. Its active cases reached 8,545, the data showed. Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 564 new cases that pushed its case tally to 46,711 and active cases to 6,134, it showed. On the bright side, 1,331 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 1,100 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 44,107 and 40,795, respectively. Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.57 per cent and recovery rate at 83.28 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.67 per cent and 86.34 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,45,736 from 2,54,118 on Friday as the overall recoveries climbed to 12,19,409 and the death toll surged to 15,170 on Saturday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

