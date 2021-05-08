Left Menu

Vaccination of people in 18-44 age group to begin on May 10 in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccination of people aged 18-44 years will begin on May 10 in Uttarakhand.

Announcing this here on Saturday, Health Secretary Amit Negi said the first consignment of one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine for people in that age group has been received.

Around 50 lakh people of this age group are to be inoculated for free in Uttarakhand during the drive, he said.

Originally scheduled to start on May 1, the drive could not begin on time due to the non-availability of vaccines.

Apart from registering on the Covin portal, beneficiaries will have to take a prior online appointment for vaccination.

