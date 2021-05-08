Left Menu

Turkey COVID cases below 20,000 for first time since mid-March

Turkey daily COVID-19 cases fell below 20,000 for the first time since March 17 on Saturday, with 18,052 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, as the country heads into its second week of lockdown.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:39 IST
Turkey daily COVID-19 cases fell below 20,000 for the first time since March 17 on Saturday, with 18,052 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, as the country heads into its second week of lockdown. Last week, President Tayyip Erdogan announced what he called a "full lockdown" until May 17 to curb a surge in infections and deaths after the country eased restictions in early March.

The data showed another 281 deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, raising the total toll to 42,746. Total cases exceeded 5 million, the data showed, despite a recent fall in infections and deaths during the lockdown.

