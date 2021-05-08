Ghaizbad hospital raided over irregularities

Left Menu

Raids were conducted at a hospital here was following a complaint by a patient who was allegedly compelled by the management of the facility to purchase remdesivir from its medical store, police said on Saturday.A team of the integrated COVID control room and Health Department raided the Aloki Hospital and found many irregularities.

Raids were conducted at a hospital here was following a complaint by a patient who was allegedly compelled by the management of the facility to purchase remdesivir from its medical store, police said on Saturday.

A team of the integrated COVID control room and Health Department raided the Aloki Hospital and found many irregularities. It checked the records of the medical store of the hospital to take stock of distribution of remdesivir, an officer said.

In a COVID case, remdesivir was given to a patient, but it was nowhere mentioned in his file. Another COVID patient was not given any dose of the injection, but it was mentioned in the file that the hospital had provided it, police said.

Such type of discrepancies show that the injections were black-marketed by the hospital, the officer said.

A report would be submitted to the district magistrate and the Health Department to ensure action against the hospital, the officer added. PTI CORR HMB

