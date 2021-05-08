Mumbai reports 2,678 new coronavirus cases

Mumbai reported 2,678 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city's case tally to 6,74,072, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Before this, the financial capital of the country had reported 2,877 cases on March 18, after which the cases had climbed.

As many as 3,608 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 6,10,043.

The recovery rate of the city stands at 91 per cent.

With 62 deaths, fatality count rose to 13,749, the civic body said.

33,378 coronavirus tests were carried out on Saturday, taking the tally to 56,77,780.

