Left Menu

Sikkim reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:54 IST
Sikkim reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Sikkim on Saturday reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,651, an official said.

The death toll rose to 165 as five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the new cases, 121 were registered in East Sikkim, 58 in South Sikkim, 17 in West Sikkim and 4 in North Sikkim district.

The Himalayan state now has 2,528 active cases, while 6,753 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Altogether, 205 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 99,352 sample tests, including 682 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Health Secretary Dr Pempa Bhutia said the state has received 60 more oxygen concentrators from the Centre.

Of the new units, 15 each have already been deployed to Namchi and Singtam district hospitals, he said.

The state had earlier got 250 oxygen concentrators.

The government is setting up an oxygen plant with a capacity to produce 200 litres of life-saving gas per minute at STNM Hospital at Sokeythang, he said.

''We will get the facility from the Centre by the end of this month and the civil work for its installation has been completed,'' he added.

The health department had also planned to build a new oxygen facility with a capacity of 200 litres per minute at Gyalshing District Hospital in West Sikkim, and the proposal for the project has been approved, Bhutia said.

The state has also received 500 vials of Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.Additional Super...

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021