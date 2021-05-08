C'garh sees 12,239 COVID-19 cases, 223 deaths; 11,641 recover

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 12,239 COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths, taking the infection count to 8,42,356 and the toll to 10,381, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 7,01,116 during the day after 371 people were discharged from hospitals and 11,270 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,30,859, the official informed.

''Raipur and Durg saw 718 and 518 cases respectively in the day. The tally in Raipur has reached 1,48,834, including 2,781 deaths, while Durg's caseload rose to 91,598, including 1,547 deaths. Raigarh recorded 1,086 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 1,021, Balodabazar 728 and Korba 712,'' he said.

With 61,914 samples being examined on Saturday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 76,69,788.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases8,42,356, Newcases12,239, Deaths 10,381, Recovered 7,01,116, Activecases1,30,859, Tests today 61,914, Total tests 76,69,788.

