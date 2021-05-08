Left Menu

Health ministry must wake up and respond to COVID-19 challenges: IMA

IMA is astonished to see the extreme lethargy and inappropriate actions from the ministry of health in combating the agonising crisis born out of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:23 IST
Health ministry must wake up and respond to COVID-19 challenges: IMA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said that the Union health ministry should ''wake up'' and respond to mitigate the growing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors' body in a statement also alleged that the ministry has not taken appropriate action to deal with the second COVID-19 wave.

''IMA demands the health ministry to wake up from its slumber and respond to mitigate the growing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. IMA is astonished to see the extreme lethargy and inappropriate actions from the ministry of health in combating the agonising crisis born out of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic,'' it said. The statement said for the last 20 days, the IMA has been insisting on a complete and well-planned national lockdown to ramp up health infrastructure and replenish both material and manpower.

''The collective consciousness, proactive cognisance, and requests made by the IMA and other professional learned colleagues are put into the dustbin, and often without realising the ground realities the decisions are taken,'' IMA president J A Jayalal said. ''However, the central government has refused to implement lockdown, resulting in the mounting of new patients beyond four lakhs every day and the number of moderate to severe cases is increasing to nearly 40 per cent. Sporadic night curfews have not done any good. Life is precious than the economy,'' the IMA said.

On COVID-19 vaccination, it said that it had made persistent calls for inoculation of those in the 18 to 45 years age bracket. But it is ''unfortunate'' that the ministry has failed to make the necessary road map and ensure adequate stock of vaccine. This has resulted in non-roll out of vaccination for the age group in many places, the IMA said.

It also attacked the government on different prices of COVID vaccine and said it is because of this that the 18-45 year age group ''are forbidden to get the free vaccination from the central share of 50 per cent and they are placed under the mercy of state governments''.

The IMA said in 1997 and 2014, India could declare eradication of smallpox and polio only by adopting universal free vaccination.

''Unless the government comes out and implements with willingness and steadfastness for equitable distribution, we will not be able the achieve the goal (of speedy vaccination),'' it said.

Claiming that the crisis of oxygen is deepening every day, the IMA said though there is enough production it is often the distribution that is not proper.

Most hospitals are not getting oxygen and patients are suffering, it said and added that resultant, people are knocking at the doors of courts to get justice.

''Imported oxygen concentrators and oxygen plants are yet to reach beneficiaries. IMA appeal, as the time is running out with the impending crisis lest we deepen the crisis, solve it on a war footing,'' it said.

The IMA said that the mutation is a norm for RNA viruses and understanding this needs proper gene sequencing and risk assessment. ''Unless we make our self-prepared to face this by enhancing testing, we will miss the boat,'' it said The IMA pointed out that ''we have lost 756 doctors in the first wave and in the second wave, more than 146 doctors have died within a short period''. ''Hundreds of deaths happening in big hospitals are shown as non-COVID deaths and crematoriums are showing Housefull boards. Why are we trying to hide actual deaths?'' it said. The IMA demanded to cap of prices of life-saving drugs and removing GST from them.

It said that violence against doctors and health care professionals is increasing and demanded a central law against hospital violence tagged with IPC provisions.

The IMA said that the entire health care administration should be revamped with Indian Medical Service (IMS) cadets who are well versed with the technical and administrative skill for effective execution of health care. ''We also demand to establish a new integrated ministry to serve in this pandemic with a dedicated, proactive, vibrant, innovative, and altruistic Minister and alleviate the fear of people by leading from the front,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.Additional Super...

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021