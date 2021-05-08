Left Menu

More than 16.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:27 IST
More than 16.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.90 crores, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

According to ministry data, 2,86,800 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, and cumulatively 17,76,540 people in the same age group received it across 30 states and union territories.

The total number of doses administered so far in the country stands at 16,92,98,763, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 95,39,865 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,61,868 HCWs who have taken the second dose; and 1,39,33,627 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 77,21,853 FLWs who have taken the second dose, it said.

Besides, 5,50,47,203 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 63,72,579 have been given the second dose while 5,36,24,623 and 1,48,20,605 people over 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, it added.

So far, Maharashtra has administered the maximum number of doses at 3,82,405 to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, followed by 2,99,263 in Delhi, the data showed.

Rajasthan has administered 2,71,422 doses to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, Gujarat 2,69,263, Haryana 2,30,105 and Uttar Pradesh 1,17,647.

According to a provisional report, a total of 18,93,258 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, the 113th day of the vaccination drive. While 7,83,895 beneficiaries were administered the first dose, 11,09,363 received the second dose, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.Additional Super...

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021