235 new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 7,382

At least 235 more people, including 47 policemen, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Saturday, pushing the tally to 7,382, an official said.

The policemen, who contracted the disease, had returned from West Bengal after completing their election duties there and initially tested negative for COVID-19.

However, they were quarantined since their arrival in the state in the last week of April, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 117, followed by Serchhip (59), Kolasib (30), Lunglei (12), Mamit (6), Siaha (5), Lawngtlai (4) and Khawzawl (2).

Seventy-six new patients have travel history and 159 were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Altogether, 275 policemen, who have returned from West Bengal and Assam after completing their poll duties there, have so far tested positive for the disease in Mizoram, state spokesperson for COVID-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI.

Of the 275 police personnel, 236 have come from West Bengal and 39 from Assam, he said.

Lalmalsawma, who is also the state nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said more than 340 children have contracted the infection this year.

Mizoram now has 1,819 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,546 people have recovered from the disease.

At least 17 people have succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,26,236 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,25,387 people have been inoculated with 47,778 of them having received both doses of the vaccine till Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)