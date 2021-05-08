Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:46 IST
U'khand: Beneficiaries of free healthcare schemes to get cashless treatment for COVID
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hospitals empanelled under various free healthcare schemes across Uttarakhand were on Saturday asked to give cashless treatment to COVID-19 patients covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Atal Ayushman Yojana and a state government health scheme.

Guidelines to this effect were issued following complaints that hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat and Atal Ayushman Yojana were not giving cashless treatment to COVID-19 patients covered under the schemes, CEO of the State Health Authority, Arunendra Singh Chauhan, said.

Empanelled hospitals have been issued strict instructions to give cashless treatment to COVID-19 patients covered under these schemes.

Any violation by the empanelled hospitals in this regard may lead to their disempanelment, Chauhan said.

Hospitals recognised under NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories) will get Rs 8,000 for each isolation bed, Rs 12,000 for ventilator care without ICU and Rs 14,400 for ventilator care in ICUs, he said. Non-NABL hospitals will Rs 6,400 for each isolation bed, Rs 10,400 for ventilator care without ICU and Rs 12,000 for ventilator care in ICUs, Chauhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

