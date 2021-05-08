Pressure on French hospitals from COVID-19 continues to ease
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:49 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell for the fifth day in a row on Saturday, down 101 from the previous day at 5,005, the health ministry said.
The number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 531 to 25,800, it said. These data follow President Emmanuel Macron's decision to start unwinding the country's third lockdown last week.
France also reported 176 new coronavirus deaths in hospital, down from 226 on Friday. However, the number of new confirmed virus infections rose by 20,745, from 19,124 the previous day, taking the total to 5.8 million - the world's fourth-highest.
