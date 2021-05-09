Left Menu

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 00:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.

Dulloo was speaking at a meeting to review COVID containment and mitigation measures being taken up by hospitals of both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

He said the financial commissioner had a threadbare discussion on the trend of daily cases being recorded, COVID testing capacity, district-wise assessment of COVID surge and level of transmission in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions of the Union Territory.

Dulloo also reviewed the functioning of dedicated COVID hospitals, bed occupancy and oxygen inventory besides the status of the vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elaborating on initiatives being taken up by different agencies to provide succour to people, the financial commissioner said the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is constructing 500-bed hospitals at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu and Reshi Pora in Budgam in Kashmir These are is expected to be made functional within the next 15 days, he said. ''This will greatly enhance the existing healthcare edifice in the Union Territory to cater to the people in distress due to the prevailing pandemic,'' Dulloo added.

The meeting also discussed measures being taken up by authorities for providing sufficient infrastructure to healthcare institutions.

The financial commissioner asked the chief mechanical engineers of both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions to ensure speedy completion of oxygen generation, the spokesman said.

He also directed hospital managements to provide oxygen as per the requirement of the patient ensuring that no one suffers on this account.

Dulloo asked the directors of health services of both the divisions to provide every support regarding men and machinery besides other requisite equipment to ensure hospitals function smoothly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

