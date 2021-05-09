Left Menu

2 arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing ICU beds to COVID patients

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-05-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 00:42 IST
2 arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing ICU beds to COVID patients

Two people were arrested for allegedly taking money from people and then cheating them on the pretext of arranging ICU beds equipped with ventilators for COVID-19 patents at hospitals here, police said on Saturday.

The duo was apprehended by GT Road Kotwali police and SWAT personnel.

They have been identified as Mayank (24) and Pradeep (28), and police have recovered Rs 1.95 lakh from their possession, a senior officer said. Mayank was the mastermind and he confessed that he along with his two accomplices Chirag and Amit duped people, police said.

Chirag and Amit posed as doctors of a hospital and enquired about health status of patients, they said Another person, Gautam Varshney took money as ''admission amount in advance in fake accounts which were generated by him in the names of hospitals, police said.

Chirag, Amit and Varshney were given 30 per cent commission, they said, adding that they will be nabbed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. wants COVID vaccine patent waiver to benefit world, not boost China biotech

The Biden administration is examining ways to ensure that a waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents to aid poor countries will not hand sensitive U.S. biopharmaceutical technology to China and Russia, responding to a chorus of concerns, U.S. and...

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,913 with record 333 fresh cases

Nagalands COVID-19 caseload mounted to 15,913 on Saturday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 333 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.The death toll rose to 137 as 15 more patients- 14 from Dimapur and one from ...

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

Former President Barack Obamas dog Bo died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.News of Bos passing was shared by Obama and his wife Michelle on Instagram, where both expressed sorrow at the passing of a dog ...

UK's Labour sacks campaign chief after poor election showing

Britains opposition Labour Party sacked its chair and campaign coordinator on Saturday after a poor showing in local elections and the overwhelming loss of a once safe parliamentary seat, a party source confirmed. Results from Thursdays ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021