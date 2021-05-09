Left Menu

Rajasthan govt will consider importing COVID-19 vaccines: Gehlot

In such a situation, a door-to-door survey and distribution of medicine kits should be carried out, he said.This will enable timely examination of symptomatic patients and it will be easier to save lives by providing medicines at the initial stage of the infection, he added.Gehlot said experts are also anticipating a third wave of COVID-19 that could be more deadly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-05-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 00:56 IST
Rajasthan govt will consider importing COVID-19 vaccines: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government will consider importing COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that people in the state are inoculated against the viral disease at the earliest.

Speaking at a high-level meeting held to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the chief minister stressed the need to accelerate the pace of vaccination to stem the spread of the pandemic and bring down the fatality rate.

Gehlot said all options should be considered to ensure the availability of vaccines in the state.

The state government will also consider importing vaccines as there is a need to inoculate the state's residents against COVID-19 at the earliest, he said.

The chief minister also directed officials to conduct special campaigns to generate awareness about the vaccination drive in rural areas as the pandemic is spreading very fast in villages.

Health machinery should be fully activated in rural areas to prevent its spread and provide immediate treatment to those infected, he said.

To generate awareness, Gehlot said, maximum participation of all state government personnel and panchayat level representatives should be ensured.

It is too late by the time people from villages arrive in cities for treatment. In such a situation, a door-to-door survey and distribution of medicine kits should be carried out, he said.

This will enable timely examination of symptomatic patients and it will be easier to save lives by providing medicines at the initial stage of the infection, he added.

Gehlot said experts are also anticipating a third wave of COVID-19 that could be more deadly. It is feared that it will affect children more.

In view of this, infrastructure should be strengthened in children's hospitals. Intensive care facilities like NICU and PICU, etc., should be strengthened in these hospitals, he said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma suggested setting up oxygen plants at children's hospitals, too, to prepare the state for the potential third wave of the pandemic.

Rajasthan recorded 160 COVID-19 fatalities and 17,987 fresh cases on Saturday that pushed the death toll to 5,506 and the infection tally to 7,38,786, according to an official report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. wants COVID vaccine patent waiver to benefit world, not boost China biotech

The Biden administration is examining ways to ensure that a waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents to aid poor countries will not hand sensitive U.S. biopharmaceutical technology to China and Russia, responding to a chorus of concerns, U.S. and...

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,913 with record 333 fresh cases

Nagalands COVID-19 caseload mounted to 15,913 on Saturday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 333 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.The death toll rose to 137 as 15 more patients- 14 from Dimapur and one from ...

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

Former President Barack Obamas dog Bo died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.News of Bos passing was shared by Obama and his wife Michelle on Instagram, where both expressed sorrow at the passing of a dog ...

UK's Labour sacks campaign chief after poor election showing

Britains opposition Labour Party sacked its chair and campaign coordinator on Saturday after a poor showing in local elections and the overwhelming loss of a once safe parliamentary seat, a party source confirmed. Results from Thursdays ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021