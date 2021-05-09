Left Menu

SAfrica picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 09-05-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 01:36 IST
South Africa's health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country.

Testing had also picked up 11 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the health ministry said in a statement.

