Left Menu

SAfrica picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India

South Africa has ordered tens of millions of vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer as it looks to ramp up its slow mass vaccination campaign, with only 382,480 frontline healthcare workers inoculated out of a population of 60 million.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 02:14 IST
SAfrica picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India

South Africa's health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country.

Testing had also picked up 11 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the health ministry said in a statement. "The Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa confirmed today that two variants of concern, other than the B.1.351 already dominating in South Africa, have been detected," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The four positive cases were detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, and all had a history of travel to India, which on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll of 4,187 fatalities. Of the 11 people infected with the UK variant, eight were found in the Western Cape, Mkhize said, adding that the B.1.1.7 strain was detected in community samples and that this suggested community transmission had already set in.

Africa's worst-hit country in terms of infections and fatalities, South Africa's second wave was driven by its own variant that quickly dominated infections countrywide. South Africa has ordered tens of millions of vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer as it looks to ramp up its slow mass vaccination campaign, with only 382,480 frontline healthcare workers inoculated out of a population of 60 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyber attack shuts down U.S. fuel pipeline 'jugular,' Biden briefed

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut its entire network, the source of nearly half of the U.S. East Coasts fuel supply, after a cyber attack on Friday that involved ransomware. The incident is one of the most disruptive di...

Scottish government sets stage for another independence vote

The Scottish National Party won its fourth straight parliamentary election on Saturday and insisted it will push on with another referendum on Scotlands independence from the UK even though it failed by one seat to secure a majority.Final r...

Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel "terror state" over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a terror state on Saturday after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalems Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday.He added that Ankara had lau...

Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim Laylat al-Qadr

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islams holy night of Laylat al-Qadr. Palestini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021