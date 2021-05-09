Brazil registers 63,430 new cases of coronavirus, 2,202 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers 63,430 new cases of coronavirus, 2,202 COVID-19 deathsReuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 02:20 IST
Brazil recorded 63,430 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,202 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,145,879, and the official death toll to 421,316.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
