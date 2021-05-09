Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Britain reported another 2,047 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and another 5 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. Government data also showed 35,188,981 people had received their first dose of a COVID vaccine and 17,214,436 had both shots.

Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 10,176 new cases

Italy reported 224 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 207 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,176 from 10,554. Italy has registered 122,694 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Sri Lanka approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use

Sri Lanka on Saturday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Sri Lanka, as the island nation battles a third wave of the virus, while suffering a restricted supply of vaccines from neighboring India. Dr. Sudharshani Fernandopulle, the minister overseeing the fight against the epidemic, said in a statement the government would order 5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country's health directorate said on Saturday, prompting the government to keep its border sealed for another two weeks. Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the health directorate, told reporters.

UK variant accounts for 70% of COVID cases in Pakistan -researcher

A coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom now accounts for up to 70% of COVID-19 infections across Pakistan, a research centre studying the disease in the country said on Saturday. The country has imposed strict nationwide restrictions in the lead up to the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr next week in a bid to control a spike in cases, including banning public transport over the holiday period.

U.S. wants COVID vaccine patent waiver to benefit world, not boost China biotech

The Biden administration is examining ways to ensure that a waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents to aid poor countries will not hand sensitive U.S. biopharmaceutical technology to China and Russia, responding to a chorus of concerns, U.S. and industry officials say. President Joe Biden on Wednesday backed the U.S. entering negotiations at the World Trade Organization for the waiver of intellectual property rights as a means to boost vaccine supplies by allowing poorer countries to make their own.

China administered total of 308.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 7

China carried out about 10.5 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on May 7, bringing the total number administered to 308.23 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday.

Indian states impose stricter lockdowns as COVID deaths hit record high

India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll, as cases continued to rise and states imposed stricter lockdowns. India's health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll close to 240,000. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that India will see 1 million COVID deaths by August.

South Africa picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India

South Africa's health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country. Testing had also picked up 11 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the health ministry said in a statement.

Thailand set to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, expects to approve Moderna shots

Thailand expects to offer the Moderna vaccine to most of its population soon as it steps up the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, a health official said on Saturday. The latest drive comes amid growing public criticism of the slow rollout of free vaccinations offered by the government, which stands at 1.73 million shots so far - less than 1% of its population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)