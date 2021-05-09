Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Thailand on Sunday reported 2,101 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 83,375 and total fatalities to 399 since the pandemic started last year.

Also Read: Thailand reports 2,438 coronavirus cases, daily record of 11 deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)