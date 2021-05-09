Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 09-05-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 06:33 IST
Thailand on Sunday reported 2,101 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections.
The new cases took the total number of infections to 83,375 and total fatalities to 399 since the pandemic started last year.
