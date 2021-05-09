Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,656 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,656 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-05-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 09:14 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,656 to 3,520,329, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 127 to 84,775, the tally showed.
