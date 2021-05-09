Left Menu

Andamans reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 09-05-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 09:55 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,341 as 30 more people tested positive for the virus, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll in the union territory to 74, a health department official said on Sunday.

Twenty-seven of the new COVID-19 cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing and three were airport arrivals, the official said.

Passengers arriving in flight from other places have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The union territory now has 211 active COVID-19 cases, of which 206 are in South Andaman district and five in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no COVID-19 active case now, the official said. The union territory has three districts.

Twenty-six more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,056 The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,76,536 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.68 per cent.

More than 1.10 lakh people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

