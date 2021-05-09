Left Menu

300-bed COVID isolation centre set up at Hyderabad church

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, many organisations have come forward to offer their services during these tough times.

300-bed COVID isolation centre at Calvary Temple in Hyderabad.. Image Credit: ANI

In order to help Telangana in handling the pandemic situation, the Calvary Temple, a church at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad has been turned into a 300-bed COVID isolation centre.

On Saturday, the church-turned-COVID isolation centre was inaugurated by TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha. Speaking to ANI, Dr P Satish Kumar, the founder and Pastor of Calvary Temple said, "India is going through a tough time and irrespective of caste, creed and religion, every individual must come forward to help those who are in need."

Further speaking Kumar said that as a part of their service, they have opened up all the branches of the church in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with an aim to convert them into COVID isolation centres. He mentioned that these centres can be helpful to those who want to isolate themselves after testing positive for Covid.

The Pastor also stated that they are also providing oxygen facilities to those who need them in critical situations. He said that they are also associated with seven hospitals, in case, if any patient needs hospital treatment, adding that they also provide ambulance services that are always on stand by to shift the critical patients to hospitals.

Kumar informed that as of now they have opened a service of 300 beds at the church and mentioned that the Calvary Temple has a capacity of 1000 beds. He further mentioned that if people in the present capacity are managed well, then the another 500 to 700 beds shall be added to the existing 300 beds.

Not just in Hyderabad, each branch of the Calvary Temple across Telangana, as well as Andhra Pradesh, can be turned into a COVID Center with a capacity of around 300 to 500 beds, said Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

