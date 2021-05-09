Left Menu

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh receive fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines

As states are conducting large-scale vaccination drives against coronavirus, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have received fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-05-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 10:59 IST
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh receive fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As states are conducting large-scale vaccination drives against coronavirus, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have received fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccines. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed that the state received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine on Saturday night, while Andhra Pradesh government said that they have received 3.60 lakh doses of the same on Sunday.

Karnataka has received a total of 6.5 lakh doses of vaccines out of the two crores ordered, he informed further. He further informed that the central government has so far supplied over 1.1 crore doses. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "In the order placed by Karnataka government to procure 2 crore doses of Covishield, we received 3.5 lakh doses on Saturday night taking the total delivery to 6.5 lakh doses. So far GoI has supplied 1,10,49,470 doses including 99,58,190 doses of Covishield and 10,91,280 doses of Covaxin."

Sudhakar also announced that the state will start its third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years from May 10, which was earlier postponed due to the unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state. In many other states, the third phase of the vaccination drive for the newly added age group commenced on May 1, as per schedule.

"COVID-19 vaccination will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir C.V.Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS from Monday, 10th May," he said in another tweet. Further elaborating on how the third phase will begin, he wrote, "In other districts, initially vaccination will be provided at District Hospitals, Government Medical Colleges and all Taluka Hospitals. Number of vaccination centres will be increased as and when more vaccines will become available."

He also stated that walk-ins would not be allowed. It is mandatory for people to register on the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app. "All Vaccination Centres providing vaccination for this age group 18 to 44 will have an exclusive session site earmarked for them. Vaccination will be provided to only those who have registered and scheduled an appointment on the Co-win portal and walk-ins will not be allowed," added Sudhakar.

Assuring that everyone will be inoculated in the vaccination drive, he said, "Government is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate each and every citizen at earliest and is making continuous efforts to secure supply of vaccines. I urge all citizens, especially my young friends, to wait for your turn and government will ensure you will surely get your jab." Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government said that they have received 3.60 lakh doses of Covishield from Serum Institute Pune via airway on Sunday morning.

"The vaccine was unloaded at Gannavaram Airport, and from there it is being sent to state vaccine store at Gannavaram," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 10,635 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Odisha registered 10,635 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state health department said. The state also recorded 21 COVID-related deaths yesterday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,161. As many as 7,664 COVID-infected patients reco...

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh receive fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines

As states are conducting large-scale vaccination drives against coronavirus, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have received fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccines. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed that the state received 3.5 lakh dos...

Will double headcount; lot of headroom for growing user base: Koo

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo is planning to double its headcount in the next one year as it significantly scales up its user base on the platform, especially vernacular subscribers, its co-founder said. Speaking to PTI, Koo co-found...

Stana Katic's show 'Absentia' to end with season three

Actor Stana Katic has revealed that her thriller series Absentia will not be coming back with more seasons on Amazon Prime Video.The actor, who played the lead role of Emily Byrne in the show, shared the news in a statement posted on her so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021