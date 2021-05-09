Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:12 IST
All Punjab Kings domestic team members have reached home safely: Franchise
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikipedia

All the Indian members of the Punjab Kings team have reached home safely after the suspension of the IPL, the franchise said on Sunday.

''Following the suspension of the IPL 2021, all PBKS team members have reached home safely while a few are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries,'' the club said in a statement on twitter.

''We would like to thank BCCI, other IPL franchises and our airline partner GoAir for their cooperation,'' it added.

The club urged its fans to ''wear masks, follow social distancing norms and hygiene protocols'' to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We are in it together. Stay safe!'' The IPL was suspended on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bubble.

The country is witnessing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with more than 4 lakh fresh cases and above 4000 deaths being reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

