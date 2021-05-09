Left Menu

Nagaland has sufficient stock of oxygen: Official

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:21 IST
Nagaland has sufficient stock of oxygen: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior official of the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday claimed that the state has sufficient stock of oxygen despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

''There is sufficient stock of Oxygen and the state is fully prepared to face even the worst situation amidst the increasing number of fresh infections,'' Health and Family Welfare Department, Joint Director, Dr Neisakho Kere told reporters here.

He said there are 1,617 type B oxygen cylinders (small) and 402 type D cylinders (big).

All these are available in the districts while 250 oxygen concentrators have also been distributed to all the districts, he said.

The concentrators do not require any oxygen cylinders as the machine will generate oxygen from the atmospheric pressure of the room which can be directly given to the patient, he said.

With the oxygen concentrators the moderate case of COVID-19 can be managed while severe cases require type D and B oxygen cylinders, he said.

''Currently, the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are mostly with mild and moderate symptoms while severe cases are less and we have enough cylinders to deal with those cases,'' he said.

He said that there are 58 B type and 56 D type oxygen cylinders available with the department after distributing to the respective districts.

Besides the present status of oxygen, Dr Kere also informed that work is in progress for installation of three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants provided through PM Cares in Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung.

Among the three, Kohima will have the maximum production capacity of 300 litres per minute (lpm) while Dimapur and Mokokchung districts will have 200 lpm capacity, he said.

Civil works for oxygen plants in other districts have already started while some districts like Longleng, Mon, Tuensang and Phek have already started constructing the building for an oxygen plant, he said.

Tuensang and Phek will get 150 lpm plants funded by UNDP and the rest of the districts will get plants from UNICEF with 100-150 lpm, he said.

He also informed that the Government of India is also likely to grant two more plants having 1000 lpm capacity each for Kohima and Dimapur to further boost the oxygen generation capacity of the state.

With these oxygen plants, Nagaland will have enough oxygen for patients and will not face shortage even in the worst situation, he claimed.

With the increase in the oxygen generation plants, the state has proposed 1200 type D and 800 type B cylinders, which would be received shortly, he informed.

Beyond the B and D types of oxygen cylinders and the available 250 oxygen concentrators, the state has also proposed for 800 more oxygen concentrators, which would soon be provided by the Central government, he said.

The Joint Director also informed that the PSA Oxygen Generation Plants are expected to be completed by end of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead as cricketers extend Mother's Day greetings

As the nation celebrates the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, Indian cricketers poured heart-warming wishes for their moms on the occasion of Mothers Day. While legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked his mother for always lov...

PM Modi speaks to chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand on COVID-19 situation in their states.

PM Modi speaks to chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand on COVID-19 situation in their states....

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

The federal government is working with the Georgia-based company that shut down a major pipeline transporting fuel across the East Coast after a ransomware attack, the White House says.The government is planning for various scenarios and wo...

Outgoing Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal submits resignation to Governor

Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi here at the Raj Bhawan. It is still not confirmed as to who will become the next chief minister of the state after the BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021