Ladakh records one more COVID-related death, 156 new case

PTI | Leh | Updated: 09-05-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 12:38 IST
Ladakh has recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 15179, even as one more fatality related to the virus pushed the death toll to 153, officials said on Sunday.

The total number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 1412 with 1211 in Leh district and 201 in Kargil district, the officials said quoting a bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh.

The new death was reported from Leh district on Saturday, the officials said, adding while 109 persons have died of the infection in Leh, the rest of 44 deaths have taken place in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Of the new 156 cases reported during the past 24 hours, the officials said 140 were detected in Leh and 16 others in Kargil, the officials said.

They said a total of 143 patients – 113 in Leh and 30 in Kargil -- were also discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those who have been cured of the virus to 13614, which accounted for 90 percent of the total cases. PTI TAS DV DV

