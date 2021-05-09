Left Menu

Singapore-based education foundation sends over 500 oxygen concentrators to India

A Singapore-based education foundation has dispatched more than 500 oxygen concentrators to India to save the lives of coronavirus patients in the remotest corner of the country.Global Schools Foundation GSF reached out to Sewa International - a huge network of social initiatives across India - to tap their deep local resources and get these oxygen concentrators to the small towns and villages deep inside the country.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Global Schools Foundation (GSF) reached out to Sewa International - a huge network of social initiatives across India - to tap their deep local resources and get these oxygen concentrators to the small towns and villages deep inside the country. These concentrators are in addition to the first shipment of 200 oxygen cylinders sent on an urgent basis as part of a larger consignment on board the Indian Navy warship Airavat. "We are saving lives in India by sending life-saving equipment such as Oxygen concentrators and cylinders. They can be used within hospitals or at venues of social organizations or community centers," said Atul Temurnikar, Chairman of GSF. "It is our duty to ensure we reach this benefit to the remotest corner of India and GSF would do whatever it can to assist in Covid-relief measures,'' he said on Saturday.

India has been dealing with shortages of Oxygen tanks as the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country hard. India on Sunday reported 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths. GSF runs 23 international schools under its aegis.

