Left Menu

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount

"IMA is astonished to see the extreme lethargy and inappropriate actions from the ministry of health in combating the agonizing crisis born out of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," it said in a statement on Saturday. Modi has already been battling criticism for allowing a huge gathering at a religious festival and holding large election rallies over the past two months even though COVID-19 cases were surging. India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll of 4,187 fatalities.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:32 IST
India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 deaths rose by more than 4,000 for a second consecutive day on Sunday as calls for a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus mounted. India's health ministry reported 4,092 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362. New cases rose by 403,738, just shy of the record and increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.

India has been hit hard by a second COVID-19 wave with cases and deaths hitting record highs every other day. With an acute shortage of oxygen and beds in many hospitals and morgues and crematoriums overflowing, experts have said the actual numbers for COVID-19 cases and fatalities could be far higher. Many Indian states have imposed strict lockdowns over the past month to stem the surge in infections while others have announced restrictions on public movement and shut down cinemas, restaurants, pubs and shopping malls.

On Sunday, India's national capital New Delhi and the northern state of Uttar Pradesh extended their lockdown and curfew rules till May 17. But pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a nationwide lockdown similar to the one imposed during the first wave last year.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the umbrella body for all conventional doctors and surgeons, called for a "complete, well-planned, pre-announced" lockdown across the country instead of "sporadic" night curfews and restrictions imposed by states for a few days at a time. "IMA is astonished to see the extreme lethargy and inappropriate actions from the ministry of health in combating the agonizing crisis born out of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," it said in a statement on Saturday.

Modi has already been battling criticism for allowing a huge gathering at a religious festival and holding large election rallies over the past two months even though COVID-19 cases were surging. India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll of 4,187 fatalities. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that India will see 1 million COVID-19 deaths by August.

Support has been pouring in from around the world in the form of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment for overwhelmed hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Syrian oil refinery extinguished after leakage

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Sunday in a distillation unit at one of Syrias two oil refineries, Syrian state TV reported.No one was hurt, but the fire caused some damage to the facility, a refinery official said. The TV named the cause...

Due to PM Modi's efforts, India getting foreign support amid COVID: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Sunday said slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of COVID-19 handling and pointed out it was only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts that India is getting the suppo...

Book gives insider's view of everyday life in Kashmir

A new novel provides an insiders view of everyday life and emotions in Kashmir Valley through a number of love stories.Life in the Clock Tower Valley is the debut book of Press Trust of India PTI journalist Shakoor Rather. Published by Spea...

British novelist Paul Pickering evokes India in new book

The elephant culturally symbolises India more than any other country and British novelist Paul Pickering says the pachyderm in his new novel has her roots in India.According to the author, his book Elephant is an affirmation of I am my voic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021