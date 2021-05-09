Left Menu

Ten states account for over 71 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

the ministry highlighted.The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.94 crore.Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karmataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.78 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.Cumulatively 17,84,869 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine.More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.As on Day-113 of the vaccination drive May 8, 20,23,532 vaccine doses were given.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:41 IST
Ten states account for over 71 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The other states in the list of 10 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 21.64 per cent, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total infections. A net incline of 13,202 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry stated.

''The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent,'' the ministry said.

Besides, 4,092 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 74.93 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (864). Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.

Twenty states and UTs have deaths per million population lower than the national average (176), while 16 states and UTs have deaths per million population higher than the national average. the ministry highlighted.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.94 crore.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karmataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.78 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Cumulatively 17,84,869 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine.

More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-113 of the vaccination drive (May 8), 20,23,532 vaccine doses were given. Across 16,722 sessions, 8,37,695 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 11,85,837 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

Besides the global community is extending a helping hand to support India's efforts to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. The Centre has been ensuring the global aid is being effectively and promptly allocated and delivered to states and UTs to supplement their efforts during this critical phase, the ministry said.

It said 6,608 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 14 oxygen generation plants, 4,330 ventilators/ Bi PAP/C PAP and more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched, so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Syrian oil refinery extinguished after leakage

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Sunday in a distillation unit at one of Syrias two oil refineries, Syrian state TV reported.No one was hurt, but the fire caused some damage to the facility, a refinery official said. The TV named the cause...

Due to PM Modi's efforts, India getting foreign support amid COVID: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Sunday said slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of COVID-19 handling and pointed out it was only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts that India is getting the suppo...

Book gives insider's view of everyday life in Kashmir

A new novel provides an insiders view of everyday life and emotions in Kashmir Valley through a number of love stories.Life in the Clock Tower Valley is the debut book of Press Trust of India PTI journalist Shakoor Rather. Published by Spea...

British novelist Paul Pickering evokes India in new book

The elephant culturally symbolises India more than any other country and British novelist Paul Pickering says the pachyderm in his new novel has her roots in India.According to the author, his book Elephant is an affirmation of I am my voic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021