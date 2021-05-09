Left Menu

DRDO's anti-COVID drug is safe, will help patients recover faster: Dr Sudhir Chandna

Dr Sudhir Chandna, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) scientist, on Sunday said the recently approved anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) is completely safe and will help patients recover faster.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:04 IST
DRDO's anti-COVID drug is safe, will help patients recover faster: Dr Sudhir Chandna
Dr Sudhir Chandna, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) Project Director, DRDO (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Dr Sudhir Chandna, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) scientist, on Sunday said the recently approved anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) is completely safe and will help patients recover faster. 2-DG has been developed by INMAS, a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

"During clinical trials, it has yielded an effective result in curing patients infected with COVID-19. The medicine has gone through clinical trials on around 110 patients in the second phase. In the third phase, it was tried on 220 patients. It has shown better efficacy in phase two itself as compared to the standard care," Dr Chandna said. "Recovery was two to three days faster for COVID-19 patients," he added.

He pointed out that in phase 3, the freedom from oxygen dependence has been seen in 42 per cent of the patients by the third day as compared to 31 per cent in standard care. "This data has indicated that oxygen dependence reduced in a better way when we use this medicine along with standard care," Dr Chandna explained.

"The DRDO, along with its industry partner DRL, Hyderabad, started the clinical trials in April last year. The Phase 2 trials conducted from May to October 2020 on 110 patients. "Based on successful results, DCGI further permitted the Phase 3 clinical trials. The Phase 3 clinical trial was conducted on 220 patients between December 2020 to March 2021," he added.

On being asked about the price, he said: "It will depend on the production and those factors are with Dr Reddy's Laboratories who are our industry partners. As per our information and understanding, Dr. Reddy's is trying that it comes out in a few days." India has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus infections in the second wave. On Sunday, the country reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases, as per the health ministry update on Sunday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry orders AFMS to recruit 400 retired medical officers of AMC, SSC

The Defence Ministry said on Sunday it has issued an order to the Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS to recruit 400 retired medical officers of the Army Medical Corps AMC and the Short Service Commission SSC on a contract basis for maximum ...

50-year-old man, nephew shot dead in UP's Bijnor

A 50-year-old man and his nephew, both accused in a murder case, were shot dead here on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said the incident took place at Dhakalpur village while Dhir Singh and his nephew Ankur 24...

In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead

Police on Sunday gave the go-ahead to the annual Jerusalem Day parade, a flag-waving display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site. Mondays ...

Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine

A landslide at an artisanal gold mine has killed at least 15 people in northeastern Guinea, the government said on Sunday. The disaster took place on Saturday in remote Siguiri province, 800 km 500 miles from the capital Conakry. The zone h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021