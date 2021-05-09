Left Menu

1,000 bed COVID hospital to begin operations in MP's Sagar soon

A 1,000-bed hospital is being built for Corona patients in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district which will start functioning from the end of this month.

ANI | Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:15 IST
1,000 bed COVID hospital to begin operations in MP's Sagar soon
Madhya Pradesh's Sagar District Collector Deepak Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 1,000-bed hospital is being built for Corona patients in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district which will start functioning from the end of this month. According to District Collector Deepak Singh construction work of the hospital in full swing and the hospital will be completed within the next three weeks.

"This month, a target has been set to commission the 1,000 bed hospital. The work is going on very fast. Hopefully, in the next two weeks, we will complete the civil work. We will start the hospital by making arrangements in the next one week. '' "Bina Refinery will supply the oxygen to the hospital, Chief Minister's ambitious plan for prevention and control of corona infection should be completed by May and start soon," he added.

Collector informed that as soon as the hospital will be ready, Corona infected patients from Raisen, Vidisha districts and Sagar district will get treatment easily. Madhya Pradesh has reported 11,598 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry orders AFMS to recruit 400 retired medical officers of AMC, SSC

The Defence Ministry said on Sunday it has issued an order to the Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS to recruit 400 retired medical officers of the Army Medical Corps AMC and the Short Service Commission SSC on a contract basis for maximum ...

50-year-old man, nephew shot dead in UP's Bijnor

A 50-year-old man and his nephew, both accused in a murder case, were shot dead here on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said the incident took place at Dhakalpur village while Dhir Singh and his nephew Ankur 24...

In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead

Police on Sunday gave the go-ahead to the annual Jerusalem Day parade, a flag-waving display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site. Mondays ...

Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine

A landslide at an artisanal gold mine has killed at least 15 people in northeastern Guinea, the government said on Sunday. The disaster took place on Saturday in remote Siguiri province, 800 km 500 miles from the capital Conakry. The zone h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021