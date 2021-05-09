Left Menu

Bihar commences COVID-19 vaccination for beneficiaries aged 18-44

Bihar commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 18 years on Sunday as part of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:19 IST
Vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years underway at New Gardiner Road Hospital in Patna on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 18 years on Sunday as part of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive. People were seen waiting in queues at various centers, including one at the New Gardiner Road Hospital in Patna to get inoculated.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of vaccination in the state and issued important instuctions and guidelines regarding the vaccination of beneficiaries aged 18-44. "After reviewing the status of corona vaccination in the state, the officials gave necessary guidelines," the Chief Minister had tweeted yesterday.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the health officials were instructed to be prepared for the vaccination of people in the age category of 18 to 44 years. As per the statement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also instructed the officials to extend vaccination facilities by establihing centers at schools and colleges other than hospitals and medical centers.

Health department should continue efforts to ensure adequate vaccine supply and vaccinate as many people as possible, read the statement. The CM also urged the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour at vaccination centers

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccnation drive for people aged 18 to 44 years commenced on May 1. However, several states had expressed their inability to start vaccination for all above 18 years from May 1 due to the shortage of vaccines. (ANI)

