Left Menu

Corona curfew in J-K extended till May 17

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:40 IST
Corona curfew in J-K extended till May 17
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Sunday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed across the union territory to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew was earlier scheduled to end on Monday.

"The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 4,788 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally of infected persons to 2,11,742 while the death toll in the union territory rose to 2,672 with a record 60 fatalities in 24 hours.

"Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J-K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services," DIPR-J&K said in a tweet.

It also said the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday itself.

Earlier on April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on April 24 till April 26.

On April 8, night curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry orders AFMS to recruit 400 retired medical officers of AMC, SSC

The Defence Ministry said on Sunday it has issued an order to the Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS to recruit 400 retired medical officers of the Army Medical Corps AMC and the Short Service Commission SSC on a contract basis for maximum ...

50-year-old man, nephew shot dead in UP's Bijnor

A 50-year-old man and his nephew, both accused in a murder case, were shot dead here on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said the incident took place at Dhakalpur village while Dhir Singh and his nephew Ankur 24...

In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead

Police on Sunday gave the go-ahead to the annual Jerusalem Day parade, a flag-waving display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site. Mondays ...

Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine

A landslide at an artisanal gold mine has killed at least 15 people in northeastern Guinea, the government said on Sunday. The disaster took place on Saturday in remote Siguiri province, 800 km 500 miles from the capital Conakry. The zone h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021