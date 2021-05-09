Left Menu

273 COVID deaths, over 13K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 273 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the lowest since April 21, and 13,336 new infections with a positivity rate of 21.67 per cent, the Health Department said.The number of new cases, the lowest since April 12, can be attributed to a smaller number of tests -- 61,552 -- conducted on Saturday.Over 1.29 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday, the highest since the inoculation drive began on January 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:23 IST
273 COVID deaths, over 13K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 273 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the lowest since April 21, and 13,336 new infections with a positivity rate of 21.67 per cent, the Health Department said.

The number of new cases, the lowest since April 12, can be attributed to a smaller number of tests -- 61,552 -- conducted on Saturday.

Over 1.29 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday, the highest since the inoculation drive began on January 16. Of these, 90,289 were those who got their first dose, according to a health bulletin.

There are 86,232 active cases, including 52,263 in home isolation. More than 14,500 people recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 12.17 lakh, the bulletin stated.

The number of cases stands at 13,23,567 and the death toll at 19,344. A total of 61,552 tests, including 49787 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat, were conducted on Saturday.

At 21.67 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16 when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to government data.

Of the 22,545 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,633 are vacant, it said.

Delhi had reported 17,364 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate was 23.34 per cent and 332 fatalities. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-FOOT-IND-LDALL AFC COVID chaos at AFC Cup Group D matches postponed, Bengaluru FC game in doubt after protocol breach Eds Collating all stories for combined lead...

Oxygen Express: Nearly 4,200 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.So far, 68 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys, it sa...

Afghan school blast toll rises to 58, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.The bombing on Saturday evening shook ...

Spain's Sanchez renews call for debt mutualization - newspaper

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday renewed his call for debt mutualization, saying it will help Europe better compete with other countries around the world. In an interview with Greek To Vima newspaper published on Sunday, Sanche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021