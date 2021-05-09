S Africa detects 4 cases of COVID variant found in India

Left Menu

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said that four cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been detected in the country, but there was no cause for panic as all such cases were quarantined.The four cases of B.1.617.2 Indian variant of coronavirus have been detected in Gauteng 2 and KwaZulu-Natal 2 and all have a history of recent arrival from India.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said that four cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been detected in the country, but there was no cause for panic as all such cases were quarantined.

''The four cases of B.1.617.2 (Indian variant of coronavirus) have been detected in Gauteng (2) and KwaZulu-Natal (2) and all have a history of a recent arrival from India. All cases have been isolated and managed according to the national COVID-19 case management guidelines and contact tracing has been performed to limit the spread of this variant,'' Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday.

The minister's statement was released amid growing concerns in the last fortnight about the Indian variant spreading after the crew of two ships traveling between the two countries tested positive for the virus.

''We reiterate that there is no need for panic, as the fundamentals of the public health response (testing, contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine) have not changed,'' Mkhize said.

''It is important to emphasize that variants can develop at any time in any country so they do not have to be imported. The world is still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, with surges in one territory bound to spill over into other territories.

''We are all deeply concerned about the threat of 'variants of concern' and these reports demonstrate that the issue is complicated,'' the minister said.

Mkhize said travel restrictions will need to be balanced against the scientific realities to protect the economy.

''These findings are urgently being processed by the government and announcements about travel regulations will be made after all appropriate consultations have been undertaken by the Cabinet,'' he said.

Mkhize did not specify if any of the four Indian variant cases were among the crew of the ships which recently returned from India. One of the ships has been docked in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. The other ship has been docked in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), where police are investigating possible charges against the Ship Captain for falsely declaring that there was no ill crew onboard.

Eleven cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the UK, have also been identified in South Africa.

''The B.1.1.7 (strain) has been detected in community samples and this, therefore, suggests that community transmission of B.1.1.7 has already set in,'' Mkhize said.

''As the epidemic progresses, the detection of new variants is inevitable. The work of genomic surveillance assists us to detect the variants and understand their behavior and refine vaccines so they remain effective,'' he said.

The B.1.351 strain, which was first detected in South Africa, has been found in a traveler from Bangladesh.

''There are several other samples from cases with a history of recent travel into South Africa that is currently being sequenced and results are expected over the next few days,'' Mkhize concluded.

According to John Hopkins University, the coronavirus has so far killed 54,687 people in South Africa, along with over 1.59 million confirmed cases.

The Indian variant is believed to be largely behind the current surge in infections in India, which is experience a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

