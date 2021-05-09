Jharkhand reports 141 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,112 fresh cases

Jharkhand reports 141 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,112 fresh casesPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:28 IST
Jharkhand on Sunday reported 141 COVID-19 fatalities, raising the toll to 3,756, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 2,82,174 with 6,112 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.
The state now has 61,195 active cases, while 2,17,223 patients have so far recovered from the disease, it said.
Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of 42 fatalities, followed by East Singhbhum (25) and Dhanbad (11).
The recovery rate stood at 76.98 per cent as against the national average of 81.90 per cent, the bulletin said.
The mortality rate in the state, however, is higher at 1.33 per cent compared to 1.10 per cent at the national level.
A total of 73,05,183 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 45,658 since Saturday, it said.
